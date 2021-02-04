Ukraine should switch to U.S. nuclear fuel instead of Russian one – Energy Minister

Ukraine should switch to the use of nuclear fuel from the United States, replacing it with fuel from the Russian Federation, acting Energy Minister of Ukraine Yuriy Vitrenko has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"We should switch to supplying nuclear fuel from the United States instead of fuel from Russia," he said during the presentation of the 2030 National Economic Strategy in Energy, Extractive Industries and Environmental Protection on Thursday.

He also noted the need to integrate the Ukrainian energy system with the European one, admitting that this could happen before 2023, as it is planned now.

"We want to do this at least in 2023, maybe earlier," Vitrenko said.

According to the Energy Ministry's head, integration with the European market is "integration with a liquid market with fair rules and effective competition, which Ukraine is striving for."

"Frankly speaking, without such integration we will not achieve the level of competition to which we strive, since the concentration that we see in the market and the integrity of the players hardly allows us to count on it," he said.