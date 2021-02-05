EU position on Ukraine in talks with Russia must be firm - Macron

The EU's position on Ukraine in negotiations with Russia must be firm and united, according to French President Emmanuel Macron.

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

He said this on Thursday, February 4, during an online panel discussion to mark the opening of the Atlantic Council's Europe Center.

"In critical, deadlock situations that concern Ukraine as well as [Russian opposition leader Alexei] Navalny, it is extremely important to be firm and have full solidarity," Macron said.

In his opinion, the European side should hold comprehensive dialogue on other issues in relations with Russia.

"In this very sensitive region - I mean Ukraine and Belarus - we need a political discussion with Russia. […] When I see the results of the previous strategy for Ukraine, as well as the current one for Belarus, these results are not positive. We have to restore the principles of our discussion regarding these countries," he said.

Speaking about his policy aimed at resuming and continuing the dialogue with Russia, Macron said that Europe and Russia have a common history and culture and are geographical neighbors.

According to him, it is impossible to establish peace and stability on the European continent without negotiations with Russia.

"For various reasons, mainly due to Russia's aggressive actions, as well as NATO enlargement, we have created a situation where our borders have moved eastward, but this has not reduced the level of conflict and threats on these borders. I believe that common approaches to building peace and security across the continent need to be clearly established in the coming decades," Macron said.