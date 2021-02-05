NSDC's decision on sanctions against TV channels 112, NewsOne, ZIK legally flawless - Venislavsky

The decision of the NSDC on sanctions against the TV channels 112 Ukraine, NewsOne, ZIK has been prepared for a long time and is legally completely flawless, the Supreme Court will not cancel it, representative of the President of Ukraine in the Constitutional Court (CC), MP from Servant of the People faction Fedir Venislavsky said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The decision of the NSDC has been prepared very carefully. It is legally completely flawless. Therefore, I have no grounds to expect for appealing this decision, I definitely do not have such arguments. I see no reason to doubt that this decision can be appealed in court," he said on the air of the TV channel Ukraine 24 on Thursday evening.

