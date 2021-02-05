In 2021 American investors enter Ukrainian fintech market, - Olena Dehrik Shevtsova's forecast

American investors will enter the Ukrainian fintech market in 2021, - Olena Dehrik Shevtsova's forecast In 2021, high-profile deals are expected between the owners of Ukrainian payment systems and American investors.

Olena Dehrik Shevtsova, CEO of LeoGaming, said this in a commentary to the Voice of America.

"The leaders of the Ukrainian terminal market are companies with Ukrainian capital, but there may be high-profile mergers and acquisitions with American capital. American venture capital funds became interested in Ukrainian financial technologies after the success of one of the Ukrainian banks. This is a bank without branches, a fintech company that has only been on the market, but the number of clients exceeds 3.5 million. In 2021, this figure will most likely amount to 5 million. And this is 100% Ukrainian capital, "she said.

According to CEO LeoGaming, the Ukrainian market for non-cash payments is rapidly developing with the support of international payment systems, and the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated these processes.

"Ukrainians are massively switching to online payments and mobile balances. This is evidenced by the statistics of international payment systems: the growth of online payments in 2020 was 45%. Moreover, the share of card payments in offline is also growing: 46% of all contactless payments in offline stores passes using a smartphone or other payment device. International payment systems, for their part, support these trends accelerated by the pandemic due to activities with market participants to develop non-cash payments. It is international payment systems that have become the main driver of the cashless economy in recent years, "she said.

As a reminder, on January 30, Vice-President of the Association of Ukrainian Banks Halyna Kheilo and CEO LeoGaming Alena Degrik Shevtsova visited the United States, during which agreements were signed with Lewis Madanik, Chairman of the Open World Leadership Center, on cooperation. According to Halyna Kheilo, agreements were signed to participate in one of the Open World programs, which will allow Ukrainian specialists to travel to the United States for training and exchange of experience.

The Association of Ukrainian Banks will nominate specialists in the financial and banking sector for participation in the program, and LeoGaming will conduct the nomination for candidates in the field of Fintech and IT. Halyna Kheilo also noted that a joint Open World program with IBOX Bank and LeoGaming is starting, the details of which will be announced later.