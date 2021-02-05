Stepanov: COVID-19 vaccination information portal to be launched next week

Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov has said that a special information portal on the issues of vaccination against COVID-19 in Ukraine will be launched next week.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The minister said this during an hour of questions to the Government held in the Verkhovna Rada on February 5.

"The Ministry of Health has initiated the creation of a special information portal on vaccination, where everyone will be able to learn about the roadmap of vaccination, its stages, organization of the process, staff trainings and vaccines. There will be dashboards with vaccination statistics. A test version of the portal with basic information will be launched next week. The full version and mobile version will be launched by the end of February," Stepanov said.

According to him, the formation of lists and records for vaccination will involve two approaches. The first approach is the creation of lists through employers, which is workplace vaccination. The second approach involves open records for coronavirus vaccination for target groups of population that are not linked to a certain workplace, for example, the elderly.

As reported, a total of 1,237,169 coronavirus cases were recorded in Ukraine on February 5, including 4,923 new COVID-19 cases registered in the past 24 hours.