Ukraine to be given priority in supply of vaccines under COVAX initiative – WHO Director-General

Ukraine will be given priority in the supply of vaccines against coronavirus (COVID-19) disease as part of the COVAX initiative, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Last week, the COVAX published its forecast for the distribution of vaccines among the countries participating in this initiative, and together with UNICEF and other organizations we will work to distribute these vaccines as soon as possible. And Ukraine is one of those countries that will be included in the first wave of deployment of the COVAX initiative to vaccinate health workers, seniors, and those who directly communicate with patients with COVID-19, he said during the All-Ukrainian Forum "Ukraine 30. Coronavirus: Challenges and Responses" on Monday in Kyiv.

Ghebreyesus said that the WHO would continue to provide Ukraine with its support in order to stop the transmission of the virus and save lives in order to rebuild the normal life of the country.

The WHO Director-General also welcomed Ukraine's earlier steps to counter COVID-19.