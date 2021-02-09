Darnitsa is the first Ukrainian company to join The Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society

Darnitsa Pharmaceutical Company has become a member of the largest global organization of professionals involved with the regulation of healthcare and related products.

Darnitsa Pharmaceutical Company has become a member of the largest global organization of professionals involved with the regulation of healthcare and related products (pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biologics and nutritional products) – The Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS). RAPS is headquartered in the United States near Washington, D.C., with offices and affiliates around the world, informs the company's press service.

According to Oleksandr Torhun, Director of Regulatory Affairs at Darnitsa Pharmaceutical Company, as part of its participation in the global network, the company plans to focus on improving and raising standards for documents preparation, performance of clinical trials, quality assurance and market access of drugs, as well as monitoring of their administration.

"In the context of the extraordinary situation in the global healthcare system caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, regulatory professionals in all countries have faced new challenges. RAPS has the necessary resources to address them, and new opportunities have opened for Darnitsa to improve professional competencies in this area upon joining the global network. We have received additional tools to increase the availability of safe and effective pharmaceuticals, in particular, by raising standards of work in the regulatory sphere," said Torhun.

Founded in 1976, RAPS is a non-profit organization that develops professional standards in the field of regulation, conducts research, promotes the exchange of knowledge and networking, and carries out Regulatory Affairs Certification (RAC).

Darnitsa Pharmaceutical company was founded in 1930. Since 1998, it has been the leader in Ukraine in terms of production of drugs by volume. Strategic areas of portfolio development are cardiology, neurology and pain management. The beneficiaries of the company are the Zagoriy family.