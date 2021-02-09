I am not going to work against Ukraine, but I ready to tell Europeans about corruption, Ukrainians about SBU – Neskoromny

Former first deputy head of the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Dmytro Neskornomny claims that his lawyers are currently negotiating with European law enforcement agencies, the results of which will depend on his further actions.

"I am recording this video to show that I am alive, that I am safe and out of reach of people who would like to eliminate me […] And to inform that tomorrow, unfortunately, there will be no press conference. The Ukrainian authorities announced me on the international wanted list and on the advice of lawyers, I will have to change the defense strategy," Neskoromny said in a video statement on his Telegram channel.

At the same time, he said his further actions will depend on the results of negotiations, which his lawyers are conducting with representatives of European law enforcement agencies.

"These are not easy negotiations. I have been made certain proposals that I cannot agree to, since I am an active officer of the Security Service of Ukraine. I will never agree to work against Ukraine. However, I am ready to provide the Europeans with information about corruption in the upper echelons of power, I have data on the theft of international aid, there is data on the withdrawal of money from such state-owned banks as Oschadbank, PrivatBank, soon there will be data on Ukreximbank and Ukrgasbank," he said.

The SBU former first deputy head also said he was still ready to provide the Ukrainian society with information about "what is actually happening in the Security Service of Ukraine."

According to Neskoromny, "the SBU is not working in the interests of the country now, many officers are recruited in favor of certain foreign intelligence services," and the SBU head often does not have information about what is happening, and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky does not have a complete picture of what is happening.

"I am an officer, I am not afraid of Bakanov [Head of the SBU Ivan Bakanov] and his entourage, I cannot be intimidated with threats and fake criminal cases," he said.

At the same time, the SBU press service told Interfax-Ukraine: "The Security Service of Ukraine has no intention of commenting on the manipulative statements of the former first deputy head of the SBU. Moreover, when he is involved in high-profile criminal cases, and according to the published in the media materials, he also has pro-Russian and pro-Putin views. Thus, any statements of this kind should be viewed exclusively through this prism."

The SBU also appealed to all Ukrainians who have facts and evidence of any illegal activities of the SBU and its officers, to report this in the prescribed manner to the relevant law enforcement agencies.