Rada registers bill on bringing NABU status in line with Constitution's requirements

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has registered a bill on amendments to some laws of Ukraine on bringing the status of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) in line with the requirements of the Constitution of Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

According to the parliament's website, bill No. 5070 was registered on Monday, February 15.

The initiator of the bill is Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal. The text of the bill and accompanying documents have not yet been made public.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers proposed to the Verkhovna Rada to bring the status of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) in line with the requirements of the Constitution. The relevant bill was approved at an extraordinary meeting of the government on February 15, a source in the government told.

Read more: Over 60% of Ukrainians support idea of parliament dissolution, government resignation

Minister of Justice Denys Maliuska said on Facebook that the government-approved bill on the status of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine states that during the selection of a new director of NABU, the powers of the director will be performed by the first deputy director of NABU.