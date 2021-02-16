ENG
Proposal to change Naftogaz board head is response to PM's order to Vitrenko

Proposal to change Naftogaz board head is response to PM's order to Vitrenko

Acting Energy Minister of Ukraine Yuriy Vitrenko confirmed an appeal to the Cabinet of Ministers to consider the issue of changing the leadership of Naftogaz Ukrainy as a result of the Prime Minister's order to analyze the failure to fulfill the plan to increase internal gas production.

"I appealed in response to the relevant instruction from the Prime Minister. The State Audit Service checked Naftogaz at the end of last year, and the production plan, which shows a decline, not an increase, only recently was delivered to the ministry," he told journalists at the Ukraine 30 forum on Tuesday.

