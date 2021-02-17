Five people detained in FSB raids on homes of Crimean Tatars. VIDEO&PHOTOS

In the occupied Crimea, the officers of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of the Russian Federation conducted searches at homes of seven Crimean Tatars in Bilohirsk, Bakhchisaray, Simferopol, Sevastopol and Sovetsk district. At least five people were detained.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"New mass searches in Bilohirsk, Bakhchisaray, Simferopol, Sevastopol and Sovetsk district have been taking place in Crimea since 4 a.m. Currently, we have information about investigative measures in seven households. Lenur Seidametov, Timur Yalkabov, Azamat Eyupov, Yashar Shykhametov and Abdulboriy Mahamadaminov have already been detained by FSB officers after investigative measures at their homes," the Crimean Solidarity reports.

According to activists, raids on homes of Ernest Ibrahimov and Oleg Fedorov continue.

Activists of the Crimean Solidarity and the Crimean Childhood project for children of political prisoners are among the detainees. Azamat Eyupov participated in the rally of Crimean Tatars on the Red Square in Moscow in July 2019.

