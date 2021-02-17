Zelenskyi Suggests Rada Withdraw District Administrative Court’s Authorities To Consider Lawfulness Of Regulatory-Legal Acts Of Cabinet, Ministries And NBU, Transfer Them To Supreme Court

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has suggested that the Verkhovna Rada withdraw the authorities of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv (court’s head is Pavlo Vovk) to consider the lawfulness of the regulatory-legal acts issued by the Cabinet of Ministers, Ukrainians ministries and the National Bank of Ukraine, and transfer them to the Supreme Court as a court of the first instance.

Censor.NET reports citing Babel.

What follows from bill 5067 On Amendments to the Administrative Procedure Code of Ukraine as for the Jurisdiction of the Supreme Court as a Court of First Instance, registered in the Rada on February 15.

The bill provides that the Supreme Court, as a court of the first instance, has jurisdiction over cases of appealing against regulatory legal acts of the Cabinet of Ministers, ministries or other central executive bodies, the National Bank or other bodies of power, whose powers cover the entire territory of Ukraine.

At the same time, administrative cases on appealing against decisions of the Antimonopoly Committee, on appealing against complaints about violation of the legislation in the field of public procurement and decisions in the field of state assistance to business entities, administrative cases under appeals of the Antimonopoly Committee in the field of state assistance to business entities, administrative cases in which the defendant is a diplomatic mission or consular institution of Ukraine, their officials, as well as administrative cases on appealing against acts, actions or inaction of a body carrying out disciplinary proceedings against prosecutors, and on the annulment of the registration certificate of a political party, are considered by District Administrative Court of Kyiv.