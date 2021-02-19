Stepanov leaves for India to negotiate additional volumes of Oxford/AstraZeneca, NovaVax vaccines in 2021-2022

Minister of Health of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov has left from Boryspil Airport to India to conduct direct negotiations with manufacturers on additional volumes of Oxford/AstraZeneca and NovaVax vaccines in 2021-2022.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Kyiv-Dubai-Delhi-Pune. I will be at my destination place in Pune in 17 hours. We are preparing for negotiations with the largest vaccine manufacturer in the world - Serum Institute of India," Stepanov wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday evening.

According to him, the pandemic will be a global problem for the next several years.

"We understand that it is necessary to contract additional volumes now," the minister said.

"The main task is to reach the already contracted 12 million doses, to reach direct agreements for the supply of additional volumes of Oxford/AstraZeneca and NovaVax vaccines in 2021-2022 directly with the manufacturer," Stepanov emphasized.

He also noted that he will personally control the dispatch of the first batch. "The importance of the cargo obliges," the head of the department added.