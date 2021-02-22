Additional 5 mln doses of NovaVax COVID-19 vaccine to be delivered to Ukraine – Stepanov

The world's largest vaccine manufacturer, the Indian company Serum Institute, will additionally supply Ukraine with 5 million doses of the NovaVax coronavirus vaccine, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Another positive piece of news from the Indian Pune and the world's largest vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute. We have successfully completed negotiations to increase the supply of the American vaccine NovaVax to Ukraine. We have been confirmed the possibility of supplying an additional 5 million doses of vaccines from this manufacturer. We will approve the agreement by signing the contract," Stepanov said on Facebook on Monday.

He also said that the total volume of the NovaVax vaccine, which is expected in Ukraine, is currently 15 million doses. The first deliveries of this drug to our country are scheduled for July 2021.

Read more: Kyiv reports 544 new coronavirus cases