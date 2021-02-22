Ukraine counts on IMF funds, confident country to receive them in 2021 – Zelenskyi

Ukraine is counting on the funds of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and is confident of receiving them in 2021, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"We are counting on this money," Zelenskyi said during his speech at the "Ukraine 30. Infrastructure" forum on Monday.

He said he is confident that the country will receive the funds from the IMF by the end of this year.

Read more: FM Kuleba: Preparations for Zelenskyi-Biden phone conversation ongoing