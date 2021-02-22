Large marina and new port to be built in Odesa - Zelenskyi

A large marina and a new port for business development and transportation will be built in the city of Odesa, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has said.

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The issue of ports - we are talking about the project of building a large marina in Odesa and a large port separately," he said at the All-Ukrainian Forum "Ukraine 30. Infrastructure".

President Zelenskyi added that the issue of such construction in Odesa had been discussed with representatives of the UAE business.

He noted that river transport is the cheapest transportation and it can become a profitable branch both for business and for the budget.

Read more: Ukraine counts on IMF funds, confident country to receive them in 2021 – Zelenskyi

As reported, Odesa Port will service cruise liners in the navigation in 2021 in accordance with European health standards introduced to protect passengers and crewmembers from the coronavirus COVID-19.