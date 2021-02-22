Free vaccinations against COVID-19 guaranteed to all citizens of Ukraine; military doctors, JFO participants to be among the first to be vaccinated – President

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi notes that military doctors and members of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) in eastern Ukraine will be among the first to be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine, which is to arrive in Ukraine in the near future, the website of the head of state reported.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"According to the schedule of vaccine delivery, vaccination will be guaranteed to all citizens of Ukraine. It will be free of charge from the state. Military doctors and JFO participants are among the first to receive vaccinations along with doctors who are at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19, the elderly and other citizens from the risk group," Zelenskyi said during a traditional conference call.

At the same time, he noted that in the issue of vaccination, Ukraine adopts the experience of other countries.