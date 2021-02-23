Invaders launch 14 attacks in Donbas. Two Ukrainian soldiers killed, three wounded

Over the past day, February 22, the occupiers violated the ceasefire in Donbas 11 times. One Ukrainian serviceman was killed and two more were wounded. Today, three attacks have already been launched, killing a soldier and wounding another one.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In the area of ​​responsibility of the operational and tactical group ‘East’, the armed formations of the Russian Federation opened fire from grenade launchers of various systems and small arms on Ukrainian positions near the village of Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk). As a result of the enemy shelling, one serviceman was killed and another soldier suffered shrapnel wounds," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

In addition, Russian occupation forces fired 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns and small arms outside Vodiane in the Sea of Azov area. The enemy also placed remotely about two dozen POM-2 mines in the direction towards the Ukrainian positions.

The enemy also opened unaimed fire from a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher in the suburbs of Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk), and from small arms – outside Pervomaiske (17km north-west of Donetsk).

In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group "North", the armed formations of the Russian Federation shelled Ukrainian positions, using grenade machine guns, heavy machine guns and small arms near Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk). "One serviceman of the Joint Forces was wounded in the shelling. The soldier was promptly provided with medical care and taken to a medical facility," the statement reads.

According to the Headquarters data, today, February 23, three ceasefire violations have been recorded. In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group "North", Ukrainian positions came under 82mm mortar and tripod-mounted man-portable antitank gun fire near the village of Zaitseve (62km north-east of Donetsk).

"As a result of the shelling, one serviceman was killed and another soldier suffered shrapnel wounds," the Headquarters informs.

In addition, in the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group "East", the armed formations of the Russian Federation opened fire from 120mm mortars near Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk), tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns – in the suburbs of Avdiivka.

Ukrainian opened fire in response to the enemy shelling. The OSCE representatives were informed about the actions of Russian formations through the Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC).