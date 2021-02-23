Plane Carrying 500,000 Doses Of AstraZeneca Vaccines Lands In Ukraine – Stepanov. PHOTO

A plane carrying 500,000 doses of Oxford / AstraZeneca (CoviShield) coronavirus vaccines has landed in Ukraine.

Health Minister, Maksym Stepanov, has written this on Facebook.

"A cargo plane with the Oxford / AstraZeneca (CoviShield) vaccine has landed in Ukraine. The first batch of half a million doses has been received. Now we are urgently clearing the cargo and the vaccine will immediately go to the regions so that we can start vaccinating according to the first stage of vaccination," he wrote.

Read more: Ukraine registers Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine for emergency use

Oxford / AstraZeneca (Covishield) reportedly applied for registration with the Ministry of Health's State Expert Center on February 15.

On February 22, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 4,182 over February 21 to 1,311,844, and the number of deaths increased by 153 over February 21 to 25,309; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 30.4%, and the number of new lethal cases increased by 2.9 times.

According to the report, as of the morning of February 23, a total of 1,311,844 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases were registered in Ukraine; the number included 25,309 fatal cases; 1,151,777 people had recovered.