Rada supports law on resumption of competitions for positions in civil service with president's proposals

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has supported the proposals of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky for the law on the resumption of competitions for civil service positions, which were terminated due to the quarantine associated with coronavirus (COVID-19), and on the extension of the term of office of the acting ministers.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The relevant decision was supported by 267 MPs at an extraordinary plenary session on Tuesday.

