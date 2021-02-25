Lithuania to provide Ukraine with coronavirus vaccine under special EU program - Landsbergis

Lithuania is ready to provide Ukraine with a part of vaccines within the European Commission’s initiative for the Eastern Partnership countries, according to Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis.

As reported by Censor.NET.

This issue was discussed at a meeting between Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis in Kyiv on February 25, the Government portal reports.

In particular, Shmyhal called for continued joint work within the Intergovernmental Ukrainian-Lithuanian Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation.

In addition, the Prime Minister noted that he personally and the President of Ukraine intend to take part in the fourth International Conference on Reforms in Ukraine in Vilnius.

"We hope that in the near future the Republic of Lithuania will offer a date for the Conference," Shmyhal said.

He also thanked the Lithuanian side for its clear and consistent support of Ukraine on all topical issues, primarily related to countering Russian aggression. Shmyhal reminded about the creation of the Crimean platform that is aimed at the de-occupation of Crimea. The first summit is scheduled for August 23.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed a vaccination campaign that began in Ukraine. In this context, Shmyhal stressed that currently vaccination is the only way to overcome the pandemic.

"According to the nationwide vaccination plan, we intend to vaccinate a total of almost 22 million people this year and next. We have signed contracts with six vaccine manufacturers, two of which are already registered in Ukraine. Doctors and the military are the first to be vaccinated," said the Prime Minister.