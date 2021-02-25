PGO informs ex-transport minister Rudkovsky that he will be prosecuted as organizer of kidnapping Naftogazvydobuvannya's head

Ukrainian law enforcement officers have solved the case of the abduction of former head of private gas company Naftogazvydobuvannya, MP Oleh Seminsky (the Servant of the People parliamentary faction) happened in 2012, the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine reported on Thursday.

Censor.NET reports citing PGO press service.

During the pretrial investigation it was established that the crime was ordered by the former business partner of the victim. The instigator of the abduction was an MP of Ukraine of several convocations, he headed the Ministry of Transport and Communications. It is revealed that he involved a group of perpetrators of the crime, including representatives of the criminal world, the PGO said.

The victim was abducted and illegally deprived of liberty for more than three years. He was systematically tortured and demanded to pay a non-existent debt of $200 million to the instigator of the crime.

"As part of the proceedings under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office, five persons involved in this crime were informed that they will be prosecuted under Article 127 (torture), Article 146 (kidnapping) and Article 189 (extortion) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," law enforcement officials said.

Searches of the residence and offices of the perpetrators of the crime continue.

According to Serhiy Leshchenko, former MP and a member of Ukrzaliznytsia's supervisory board, Mykola Rudkovsky, MP of the fourth, fifth and seventh convocations and former Minister of Transport and Communications (2006-2007), is named the instigator of Seminsky's abduction.

"Mykola Rudkovsky, former transport minister and MP from the Socialist Party, was recognized as the organizer of the abduction. Among the suspects were Derkach (Rudkovsky's aide) and Moldovan, Salavat, and Melnyk (nicknamed "Long"). In addition, 25% of Naftogazvydobuvannya shares owned by Rudkovsky were seized," Leshchenko said.

Seminsky was abducted in February 2012. The attackers staged a sham accident, after which they seized him and detained him for three years.

After the abduction of the head of Naftogazvydobuvannya, a conflict broke out between his business partners over the distribution of the company's shares.

In May 2015, the kidnappers released Seminsky.

After his release, he said that he had no property or other claims against Naftogazvydobuvannya.