Zelenskyi enacts NSDC decision on sanctions against ten traitors of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has signed a decree approving the sanctions imposed by the National Security and Defense Council NSDC against former officials and servicemen who betrayed Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Decree No. 81/2021 "On the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine decision of February 26, 2021 'On the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions)'" has been published on the website of the head of state.

According to the decree, the NSDC decision of February 26, 2021 "On the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions)" has been enacted.

NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov has been tasked with overseeing the implementation of the NSDC decision.

The decree comes into force from the date of its publication.

Read more: Zelenskyi increases number of NSDC staff members

On February 26, the NSDC adopted a decision "On the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions)."

In accordance with Article 5 of the law of Ukraine "On Sanctions," the NSDC decided to support the proposals made by the Security Service of Ukraine on the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions), and to apply personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) to a number of individuals.

The Cabinet of Ministers, together with the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Bank of Ukraine, have been instructed to ensure the implementation and monitoring of the effectiveness of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine must inform the competent authorities of the European Union, the United States and other states about the application of sanctions and raise the issue of them imposing similar restrictive measures.

"We decided to apply sanctions against those security officials who betrayed our country. The decision was made against ten people," Danilov said.

In particular, sanctions have been imposed against former Rear Admiral Denys Berezovsky, former Major General Stanislav Shaportov, former Major General of Justice Serhiy Nyanchur, former Major General Yuriy Kotovsky, former Major General Oleksandr Yakymenko, former Major General Volodymyr Totsky, former Major General Serhiy Ganzhu, former Vice Admiral Serhiy Yeliseyev, former Rear Admiral Dmytro Shakuro, and former General of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Vitaliy Zakharchenko.