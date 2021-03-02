Seven ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas. Nine Ukrainian soldiers injured

Over the past day, March 1, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas seven times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group ‘East’, the occupiers opened aimed fire from grenade machine guns near the village of Vodiane in the Sea of Azov area; grenade machine guns, tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns – outside Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol); grenade machine guns, tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns and heavy machine guns – in the area of Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk); small arms – near Nevelske (18km north-west of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

In the area of Pavlopil, one serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine received a combat wound and eight more soldiers sustained combat injuries after a military vehicle hit an unknown explosive device.

The soldiers were promptly taken to a medical facility, where they are provided with appropriate medical care. The military unit leadership and a working group of the military law enforcement service work at the scene. The circumstances are being clarified.

Outside Bohdanivka (41km south-west of Donetsk), Russian occupation forces shelled Ukrainian positions, using grenade machine gun and hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher.

In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group "North", the armed formations of the Russian Federation launched two attacks from grenade launchers of different systems and heavy machine guns near the village of Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk).

Ukrainian soldiers opened fire in response to enemy shelling.

As of 07:00 on March 2, no shelling was reported.

Ukrainian troops continue to control the situation in the Joint Forces Operation area and adhere to the ceasefire.