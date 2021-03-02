Harmash: ORDLO 'experts' speak in political subgroup of TCG for first time

Representative of certain districts of Donetsk region in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) from Ukraine Serhiy Harmash said that during the discussion of the TCG political subgroup, the so-called "experts" from Donetsk and Luhansk took the floor for the first time.

"There is a breakthrough in the Minsk process! Today, at the meeting of the working group on political issues, first the 'expert' of ORDO Maya Pirohova spoke, then the 'experts' from Luhansk. Before that, four meetings of the 'experts of ORDLO' were present, but were silent. And here they are started talking," Harmash said on his Facebook page following the meeting of the political subgroup of the TCG on Tuesday, March 2.

He also said "the representative of Russia spoke for 30 seconds, and mainly the moderator from the OSCE, Ambassador [Pierre] Morel, who "pressed" the sides to discuss the ORDLO plan, spoke.

"Although ORDLO is not a member of the TCG and this is a direct violation of the Minsk agreements [...]," Harmash said.

As reported, on February 19, Harmash did not rule out the possibility of his resignation from the TCG, if the Ukrainian officials of the delegation does not take steps regarding the issue of the irregular presence at the negotiations of the so-called "public experts" from ORDLO, who started to spontaneously join the negotiations from the beginning of 2021.