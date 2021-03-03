Kyiv considers statement of so called 'DPR' as threat of one-side withdrawal of Russian side from 'ceasefire regime' - Kravchuk

Head of the Ukrainian delegation to participate in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) Leonid Kravchuk has protested against the so-called "People's militia of the DPR" reports of allegedly obtaining "permits to conduct warning fire to suppress enemy firing points."

Censor.NET reports citing the referring post on Telegram.

"The stance voiced by the head of the Ukrainian delegation: we regard this statement as a threat of the unilateral withdrawal of the Russian side from the ceasefire regime and a threat to the implementation of the Minsk agreements," a statement posted on the Telegram channel of the Ukrainian delegation in the TCG on Wednesday reads.

At the same time, the statement informs about the continuation of consultations.