G7 ambassadors call for postponing appointments to HCJ, Constitutional Court

The ambassadors of the G7 countries have called on the Congress of Judges to postpone appointments to the High Council of Justice and the Constitutional Court of Ukraine until transparent selection processes are established.

G7 Ambassadors said that in their today's meeting with the heads of the Supreme Court and the Council of Judges they underscored the G7's commitment to helping Ukraine with judicial reform that delivers impartial, independent, professional, accountable and equitable justice for all Ukrainians.

"A critical part of comprehensive reform, which includes reform of the High Council of Justice, is ensuring the integrity, ethics and qualifications of judicial appointees. To that end, Ambassadors urged the Congress of Judges to postpone appointments to the High Council of Justice and Constitutional Court, pending the establishment of transparent, credible selection processes," the statement said.

The 18th regular Congress of Judges of Ukraine will take place on March 9-11. Its agenda includes the issue of electing members of the High Council of Justice.