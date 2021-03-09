Zelenskyi: I don't want to link sanctions against Medvedchuk's TV channels and provocations in Donbas. ВИДЕО

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has said that the number of provocations in the conflict zone in Donbas has increased after the National Security and Defense Council imposed sanctions against Viktor Medvedchuk's TV channels controlled, but he does not want to link the two facts.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The head of state said this in an interview with five TV channels as part of the All-Ukrainian Forum "Ukraine 30. Culture and Media. Tourism" when asked to comment on the possible impact of sanctions against three pro-Russian TV channels on the course of negotiations within the Trilateral Contact Group.

"It's hard to say whether there was some impact. I believe that if people are sane, it should not affect anything. But we understand that there are consequences. We understand that the number of provocations on the front line has increased. I don't want to connect [the two facts], but we see that this happens at the same time," Zelenskyi said.

Read more: Supreme Court puts on hold lawsuit to challenge Zelenskyi's decree on Tupytsky removal

He added that "important talks on enhanced control" over the situation in the conflict zone in Donbas should take place on Wednesday, March 10, and added that he wanted to hear "conclusions after these talks."

Russian-backed forces violated the ceasefire in the area of the Joint Forces Operation in Donbas nine times on March 8.