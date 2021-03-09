ENG
Center for Countering Disinformation to start operation in Ukraine in near future – Zelenskyi

Center for Countering Disinformation to start operation in Ukraine in near future – Zelenskyi

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi says that the Center for Countering Disinformation, the creation of which was announced earlier, will begin its operation soon and will become an international hub for countering propaganda and disinformation in the future.

"Today, Ukraine is at the forefront, in particular, and at the forefront of the fight against propaganda. At the UN, I came up with an initiative to create a Center for Countering Disinformation in Ukraine. In the near future it will begin its work and should become an international hub for countering disinformation and propaganda around the world," Zelenskyi said at the Ukraine 30. Culture. Media. Tourism forum in Kyiv on Tuesday.

