Peskov: Kremlin has no info on Donbas settlement plan allegedly proposed by France, Germany
The Kremlin is unaware of the existence of a new Donbas settlement plan allegedly proposed by France and Germany, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on March 10.
As reported by Censor.NET.
"I have no information about the existence of such plan," Peskov told journalists in response to the question whether the Kremlin had seen the plan.
The elaboration of the Donbas settlement plan was reported by Ukraine on March 9.
