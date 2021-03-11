Eight ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas. Ukrainian soldier killed

Over the past day, March 10, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas eight times, killing a Ukrainian soldier.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group ‘North’, the occupiers used hand-held grenade launchers and heavy machine guns to open provocative fire on Ukrainian defenders outside Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk) and Troitske (69km west of Luhansk). In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group ‘East’, the Russian-occupation troops shelled Ukrainian positions from grenade machine guns near Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk) and Vodiane in the Sea of Azov area," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

Outside Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk), Lomakyne (15km north-east of Mariupol) and Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk), the occupiers opened aimed fire on Ukrainian Armed Forces, using grenade launchers of various systems and heavy machine guns.

In addition, the Russian armed formations fired small arms on the positions of Ukrainian defenders near the village of Starohnativka (51km south of Donetsk). As a result, a serviceman of the Joint Forces was injured seriously. The soldier was promptly provided with medical care, but his life was not saved.

Ukrainian soldiers returned fire in response to the enemy's shelling.

The OSCE representatives were informed about the actions of the armed formations of the Russian Federation through the Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC).

As of 07:00 on March 11, no shelling was reported. The situation in the Joint Forces Operation area remains to be controlled by Ukrainian troops.