Court Launches Proceedings Under Justice Ministry’s Appeal On Ban On Party Of Shariy Activity
The District Administrative Court of Kyiv has launched proceedings under an appeal of the Justice Ministry on a ban on Party of Shariy activity.
As reported by Censor.NET.
The press service of the court has said this in a statement.
The hearing is scheduled for April 6.
As reported, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has notified blogger Shariy of suspicion of high treason.
