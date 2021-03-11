ENG
Court Launches Proceedings Under Justice Ministry’s Appeal On Ban On Party Of Shariy Activity

The District Administrative Court of Kyiv has launched proceedings under an appeal of the Justice Ministry on a ban on Party of Shariy activity.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The press service of the court has said this in a statement.

The hearing is scheduled for April 6.

Read more: Zelenskyi Suggests Rada Withdraw District Administrative Court’s Authorities To Consider Lawfulness Of Regulatory-Legal Acts Of Cabinet, Ministries And NBU, Transfer Them To Supreme Court

As reported, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has notified blogger Shariy of suspicion of high treason.

