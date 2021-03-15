Thirteen ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas. Ukrainian soldier wounded

Over the past day, March 14, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas 13 times, wounding a Ukrainian soldier.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group ‘North’, the occupiers fired 82mm mortars, heavy machine guns, hand-held grenade launchers and small arms near Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk). As a result, one Ukrainian soldier sustained a gunshot wound," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

Near Katerynivka (64km west of Luhansk), Russian-occupation forces opened fire from an anti-tank missile system, grenade launchers of various systems and small arms.

Outside Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk), the enemy shelled Ukrainian positions, using heavy machine guns; in the area of Troitske (69km west of Luhansk) – heavy machine guns, grenade machine guns and tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns.

Read more: Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas four times, Ukrainian soldier wounded

In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group "East", the armed formations of the Russian Federation opened fire from heavy machine guns and small arms near Lebedynske (16km east of Mariupol); under-barrel grenade launchers – outside Opytne (12km north-west of Donetsk) and Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk); hand-held antitank grenade launchers and small arms – in the area of Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk); grenade machine guns – near Hnutove (20km north-east of Mariupol).

Today, March 15, the situation in the JFO area remains controlled by Ukrainian troops. No ceasefire violations have been recorded.