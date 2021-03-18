President Zelenskyi Thanks G7 For Support Of Crimean Platform Establishment

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has thanked G7 countries (the United States, Canada, Britain, Germany, France, Italy and Japan) for their support of the establishment of the Crimean Platform.

The President of Ukraine has written this on Twitter.

Earlier, G7 foreign ministers condemned the temporary occupation of the peninsular on the occasion of the seventh anniversary of its annexation.

As reported, the Crimean Platform constituent summit will take place in Kyiv on August 23.