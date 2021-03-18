Tough lockdown for three weeks imposed in Kyiv from March 20 – Klitschko

Due to the rapid spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Ukrainian capital, the city commission on environmental safety, manmade disaster and emergency response will impose tough lockdown for three weeks in Kyiv, Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko said during a briefing on Thursday.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"From 00:00 on March 20, that is, on the night from Friday to Saturday, Kyiv imposes tough lockdown restrictions, because we need to save people's health and lives," the mayor said.

He said that the tough lockdown in Kyiv will approximately last three weeks.

