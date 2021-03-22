ENG
News
In Kyiv, entrepreneurs take to streets to protest tougher quarantine bans. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Ukrainian entrepreneurs are rallying in the Maidan Nezalezhnosti Square in Kyiv today, March 22, to protest against tougher quarantine recently introduced in the capital city.

Police forces are present at the site to ensure public order.

The protest rally started later than scheduled since the activists could not get to the site over logistical issues.

Passenger services on motor transport over 50% of seated capacity;

Religious services with more than one attendant per 10 square meters;

Catering services at bars, cafes, and restaurants, except for delivery and take-away;

Operations of shopping and entertainment centers and children's entertainment hubs, except for grocery stores, pharmacies, and pet stores, stores selling household chemicals, and flower shops where max attendance shall not exceed one customer per 20 square meters of premises;

Operations of non-grocery stores, except for delivery and take-away;

Operations of cultural facilities, swimming pools, as well as mass events, except for official ones;

Operations of non-food markets and street fairs;

Operations of catering establishments and food zones within hotels – from 11:00 to 6:00 the next day; and

Studying in educational institutions, except for kindergartens and grades 1 to 4 at schools.

Фото: Олег Богачук, Цензор.НЕТ.

