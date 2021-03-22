ENG
News Anti-epidemic measures and restrictions
Cabinet intends to transfer powers to local authorities on transport operation in 'red' zones – source

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine intends to transfer to local authorities the powers regarding transport operation in the "red" zones of epidemic danger.

"It is planned to transfer the powers regarding transport to the local authorities," a source in the government told.

According to the interlocutor, a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on this issue is planned to be held on Monday, March 22.

