Cabinet obliges tourists to provide negative PCR test result when entering country

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has determined a negative result of PCR testing for coronavirus (COVID-19) disease as a condition of entry into the country.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The government approved the corresponding resolution at an extraordinary session on Monday.

According to the text of the document, visitors will be required to provide a negative result of PCR testing, which was carried out no more than 72 hours before crossing the state border.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov, during a press briefing in Kyiv on Tuesday, noted that the resolution came into force on March 22, and the requirement will apply regardless of which country the person comes from and the situation with COVID-19 in this country.

In addition, the government allowed the carriage of passengers by road transport in international traffic if they had a laboratory-confirmed negative PCR test result for COVID-19, carried out no more than 48 hours before the day of departure.