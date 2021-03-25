ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10223 visitors online
News Anti-epidemic measures and restrictions
6 777 71
vaccine (128) quarantine (1311) China (549) covid-19 (1452) Covid-2019 (1381) Sinovac (1)

China sends first batch of CoronaVac vaccine to Ukraine. ФОТОрепортаж

China sends first batch of CoronaVac vaccine to Ukraine. ФОТОрепортаж

The first batch of CoronaVac vaccine manufactured by the Sinovac Biotech Chinese company has been sent to Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Thanks to the persistent efforts of the Embassy, the first batch of 1.915 million CoronaVac vaccine doses produced by the Sinovac Biotech Chinese company was sent to Ukraine on March 25," the Embassy of Ukraine in the People's Republic of China announced on Facebook.

As noted, the inactivated vaccine, which was registered by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine on March 10, passed all stages of clinical trials, officially confirming its efficacy and safety and is now widely used to protect the population from pandemics in China, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Turkey, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia and other countries.

Sinovac Biotech was founded in 1999 and is currently a world leader in the creation and production of vaccines of various types (hepatitis A and B, chickenpox, bird flu H5N1, swine flu H1N1, enteroviruses, etc.).

Read more: No need to impose lockdown throughout Ukraine – Razumkov

China sends first batch of CoronaVac vaccine to Ukraine 01
China sends first batch of CoronaVac vaccine to Ukraine 02
China sends first batch of CoronaVac vaccine to Ukraine 03

"Вакцина предупредила тяжелые формы течения заболевания и госпитализацию в 100% случаев", - уточняет компания.

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 