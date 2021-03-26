CoronaVac vaccine to be transferred to Medical Procurement of Ukraine for delivery to regions after ten-day laboratory control – Liashko

The first batch of vaccine against coronavirus (COVID-19) CoronaVac manufactured by the Sinovac Biotech Chinese company will undergo a ten-day laboratory control, after which it will be transferred to state-owned enterprise "Medical Procurement of Ukraine" for delivery to the regions, Deputy Health Minister, Chief State Sanitary Doctor Viktor Liashko said during a press briefing in Kyiv on Friday.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Yesterday, the CoronaVac vaccine arrived in Ukraine. It will undergo a ten-day laboratory control. If it is successful, the vaccine will be transferred to Medical Procurement of Ukraine and will be delivered to the regions," he said.

According to Liashko, the vaccine is currently undergoing the final stage of research at WHO. The results whether it be allowed to be used in emergency situations are expected next week.

The deputy minister also said that CoronaVac is a single-dose vaccine, so it will be used to immunize people with limited mobility and their caregivers, a total of 40,000 people.