TCG spokesperson confirms death of four soldiers of Ukrainian Armed Forces in Donetsk region

Four servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine died as a result of shelling by illegal armed groups in Donetsk region near the settlement of Shumy.

spokesperson of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) Oleksiy Arestovych has said.

"I can confirm that four of our servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were killed near the settlement of Shumy in Donetsk region, as a result of mortar shelling by illegal armed groups of the so-called 'DPR'," Arestovych told Interfax-Ukraine on Friday, 26 March.

