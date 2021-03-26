48 348 0
TCG spokesperson confirms death of four soldiers of Ukrainian Armed Forces in Donetsk region
Four servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine died as a result of shelling by illegal armed groups in Donetsk region near the settlement of Shumy.
As reported by Censor.NET.
spokesperson of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) Oleksiy Arestovych has said.
"I can confirm that four of our servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were killed near the settlement of Shumy in Donetsk region, as a result of mortar shelling by illegal armed groups of the so-called 'DPR'," Arestovych told Interfax-Ukraine on Friday, 26 March.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password