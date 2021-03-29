Ukraine may expect several lockdowns soon over surges in COVID-19 cases – expert

Immunologist Vadym Aristov has said Ukraine may expect several lockdowns soon over new surges in daily COVID-19 cases.

"We will have a nationwide lockdown any week soon. Then, the situation will stabilize for a while, and, perhaps, if it is in force for over three weeks, it will go down. As soon as the lockdown has been lifted, everything will start going uphill, but it will be a bit easier with an increase in [the air] temperature and humidity," he told Ukraina 24 TV channel.

Aristov predicts the next surge in new cases this autumn.

"The situation will go wild this autumn, and, most likely, [we'll see] another lockdown, and then in winter. And it is very important that everyone understands that it won't be resolved within a month, as many entrepreneurs expect," he added.