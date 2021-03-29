Virastiuk Gets 33.9% Of Votes, Koshulynskyi – 28.2%, Shevchenko – 27.3% After 29.9% Counted By CEC In Ivano-Frankivsk Region

In compliance with the preliminary data from the Central Election Commission, after counting 29.9% of voting protocols in the Ivano-Frankivsk region constituency 87, Vasyl Virastiuk (Servant of the People party) won 33.9% of votes, Ruslan Koshulynskyi – 28.2%, and Oleksandr Shevchenko (For The Future) – 27.3%.

Censor.NET reports citing CEC report.

That follows from the data posted on the CEC official website.

As reported, in compliance with the exit-poll conducted by the Rating sociological group, 32.4% voted for Shevchenko, 31.6% for Koshulynskyi, and 29.4% for Virastiuk in the Ivano-Frankivsk region constituency 87.

Read more: Elections can take place in Donbas only after Ukraine restores control over border with Russia - Kuleba