ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10111 visitors online
News Parliament elections 2019
13 096 157
Virastiuk (3) elections (1035) CEC (139) Koshulynskyi (5) Oleksandr Shevchenko (10) preliminary elections (8)

Virastiuk Gets 33.9% Of Votes, Koshulynskyi – 28.2%, Shevchenko – 27.3% After 29.9% Counted By CEC In Ivano-Frankivsk Region

Virastiuk Gets 33.9% Of Votes, Koshulynskyi – 28.2%, Shevchenko – 27.3% After 29.9% Counted By CEC In Ivano-Frankivsk Region

In compliance with the preliminary data from the Central Election Commission, after counting 29.9% of voting protocols in the Ivano-Frankivsk region constituency 87, Vasyl Virastiuk (Servant of the People party) won 33.9% of votes, Ruslan Koshulynskyi – 28.2%, and Oleksandr Shevchenko (For The Future) – 27.3%.

Censor.NET reports citing CEC report.

That follows from the data posted on the CEC official website.

As reported, in compliance with the exit-poll conducted by the Rating sociological group, 32.4% voted for Shevchenko, 31.6% for Koshulynskyi, and 29.4% for Virastiuk in the Ivano-Frankivsk region constituency 87.

Read more: Elections can take place in Donbas only after Ukraine restores control over border with Russia - Kuleba

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 