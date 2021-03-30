Biden administration to intensify partnership with Ukraine in area of reform - White House

The Joe Biden administration seeks to intensify strategic cooperation with Ukraine in combating corruption and implementing the reforms announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the beginning of his presidency, the White House has said in a statement following National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's call with Head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office Andriy Yermak.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"He [Sullivan] also relayed the Biden Administration's commitment to revitalize our strategic partnership in support of President Volodymyr Zelensky's plan to tackle corruption and implement a reform agenda that delivers justice, security, and prosperity to the people of Ukraine," the statement reads.

In addition, Sullivan "affirmed the United States' unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and Euro-Atlantic aspirations" in the face of continuing Russian aggression.

Yermak spoke by phone with Sullivan on Monday, March 29. He thanked the United States for its clear and consistent support of Ukraine and informed Sullivan about the current situation on the contact line in eastern Ukraine.