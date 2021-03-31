1 039 26
Ukraine intends to vaccinate at least 60% of adult population against COVID-19 by year-end
Ukraine is planning to vaccinate at least 60% of adult population against coronavirus by the end of 2021.
As reported by Censor.NET.
By the end of the year, we must vaccinate at least 60% of adults aged 18 and over... If the required amount of vaccine is available, we can vaccinate up to 5 million people per month easily," said Stepanov.
At the same time, the minister noted that the highest incidence of coronavirus cases and bed occupancy rate were recorded in Kyiv and Odesa.
As reported, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 1,674,168 on March 31, including 11,226 new coronavirus cases recorded in the past 24 hours.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password