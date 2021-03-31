ENG
Ukraine intends to vaccinate at least 60% of adult population against COVID-19 by year-end

Ukraine is planning to vaccinate at least 60% of adult population against coronavirus by the end of 2021.

By the end of the year, we must vaccinate at least 60% of adults aged 18 and over... If the required amount of vaccine is available, we can vaccinate up to 5 million people per month easily," said Stepanov.

At the same time, the minister noted that the highest incidence of coronavirus cases and bed occupancy rate were recorded in Kyiv and Odesa.

As reported, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 1,674,168 on March 31, including 11,226 new coronavirus cases recorded in the past 24 hours.

