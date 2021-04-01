ENG
Virastiuk – 31.3%, Shevchenko – 28.8%, Koshulynskyi – 28.8% In Additional MP Election In Ivano-Frankivsk Region After 71.8% Of Votes Counted By CEC

After counting 71.79% of votes by the Central Election Commission in the additional election of an MP in constituency 87 in Ivano-Frankivsk region, Vasyl Virastiuk (Servant of the People party) received 31.30%, Oleksandr Shevchenko (For The Future) received 28.83%; and Ruslan Koshulynskyi received (Svoboda All-Ukrainian Association party) 28.80%.

That follows from the data posted on the official website of the Central Election Commission.

As reported, the turnout at the election on March 28 was 35.1%.

