It will take 10 years to vaccinate 75% of Ukraine population, - Bloomberg. INFOGRAPHICS

Ukraine will be among the outsiders in terms of vaccination against COVID-19. So, to vaccinate 75% of the population of our country, it takes about 10 years.

Censor.NET reports citing Bloomberg post on Instagram.

With vaccines spreading through rich countries at gathering speed and lockdown restrictions weakening with the spring sunshine, it’s tempting to believe that the long nightmare of Covid-19 is finally ending. Unfortunately, it's not through with us yet.

David Fickling writes: "Many of the nations where Covid has been spreading fastest recently are ones where current rates of vaccine rollout won’t result in herd immunity for years, or even decades." For example, in countries including Ukraine and Bangladesh, it'll take 10 years to vaccinate 75% of the population.

