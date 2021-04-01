Kravchuk: on April 14, TCG to discuss demining in Donbas by Easter, return to ceasefire

Head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on resolving the situation in Donbas Leonid Kravchuk said that during the regular TCG meeting, which is scheduled for April 14, the sides will discuss demining of the territory by Easter holidays and the return to compliance with the ceasefire.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"We will have a meeting on April 14, and we will raise this issue [demining], as it should be, because Easter is ahead and people will go to cemeteries more and move around the territory more. It is necessary to think about demining and its control. If you think about people, putting a human and his life in the center of attention. It will be. But I also want to say that Easter is passing and the war continues again. I am talking about the fact that we need to take such steps and decisions that will ensure the ceasefire is the first step. When this is resolved, political, security and other issues will be resolved. Thus, we will move forward towards peace," Kravchuk said on the air of the Ukraine 24 television channel.

