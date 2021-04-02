NATO defense attaches assure Ukraine of support for its territorial integrity

During a meeting with Defense Minister of Ukraine Andriy Taran and the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the defense attaches of the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom assured Ukraine of the support in defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"US, Canada’s, and UK Defense Attaches met with Minister of Defense [of Ukraine] Taran, Deputy Minister Petrenko, Deputy Minister Polishchuk, Joint Forces Commander Lieutenant General Naiev, and Colonel Budanov," the U.S. Embassy posted on Twitter.

The Embassy assured Ukraine of support in defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity: "We stand with Ukraine as it defends its sovereignty and territorial integrity and are watching the situation in Ukraine closely."

As reported, President of Ukraine Zelenskyi said on April 1 that the "muscle-flexing" in the format of military exercises and possible provocations along the border was a traditional activity of the Russian Federation, trying to create an atmosphere of threat and pressure during the talks.