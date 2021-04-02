SBI ordered examination of Biden and Poroshenko records on suspicion of treason

The State Bureau of Investigation continues to investigate the case, which began in 2020 in connection with the publication by MP Andrii Derkach of the recordings of a probable conversation between ex-President Petro Poroshenko and US presidential candidate Joe Biden.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the documents that were given to us by a source in law enforcement agencies. These are the decrees on the appointment of an examination of video recordings of July 10, 2020 and February 10, 2021. In addition, the editorial office had the opportunity to get acquainted with other documents.

In ERDR the status of the case is designated as "pending".

As follows from the documents, on February 10, 2021, three months after Biden's victory in the US elections and 20 days after his inauguration, the SBI appealed to the Kyiv Forensic Research Institute with a demand to conduct an examination of the votes of ex-President Poroshenko and the current US President Biden.

At the same time, it should be noted that on February 3, 2021, a message appeared in the media that the Prosecutor General's Office closed proceedings on Derkach's statements, in which Poroshenko and Biden could have appeared.

Investigators are interested in the examination of a conversation where Biden allegedly demanded that Poroshenko should nationalize Privatbank.

The decision says that the investigation wants to find out "whether the speech of citizen Joseph Robinette Biden was recorded on the audio files. If so, what words and statements were uttered by him?"

It is worth noting that, according to a law enforcement source, oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi, who in London court disputes the nationalization of Privatbank, could be interested in this examination. In addition, the expertise could be used in the accompanying case of Surkis, who demands the return of $ 350 million, which he withdrew from Privatbank on the eve of nationalization.

Recall that the case itself was initiated by the SBI on May 19, 2020. Criminal proceedings N 42020000000000901 were registered under Article 111 part 1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine on "the fact of high treason, deliberately committed by a citizen of Ukraine - the former President of Ukraine, and now the People's Deputy of Ukraine Poroshenko P. to the detriment of the sovereignty, state, economic and information security of Ukraine ".

The case itself was initiated by the pro-Russian MP Andriy Derkach, who is under US sanctions for meddling in elections in the United States. People's Deputy Oleksandr Dubinsky said that the Office of the President of Ukraine was behind the publication of the conversations.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi publicly during a press conference on May 20, 2020 (the day after the case was submitted to the ERDR) demanded that law enforcement agencies investigate Poroshenko's conversations with Biden.

After Joe Biden was elected president of the United States, Censor.NET chief editor Yuri Butusov reminded Zelenskyi of this statement. "It is simply dangerous for Biden to appear in a country where an investigation is underway against him and suspicions may be raised. I hope that Ukrainian President Zelenskyi will report on the progress of the investigation as soon as possible," Butusov said.

As you know, after the inauguration of Joe Biden, not a single conversation between the presidents of the United States and Ukraine has yet taken place.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that there is no reason for concern due to the lack of contact between Zelenskyi and Biden. Also, President Zelenskyi himself said that there is no tension in relations with the United States, but there is support.

US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent, commenting on the possibility of a conversation between Zelenskyi and Biden, said that the call, given its symbolism, should be backed up by action.

Censor.NET will continue to follow the progress of this case. In particular, we made a request to the SBI to comment on the fact that the case continues to be investigated and that the investigation wants to conduct the above-mentioned expertise.